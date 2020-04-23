Russian Military Medics Hold Teleconference on COVID With Vietnamese, Serbian Colleagues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian military experts held two teleconferences with colleagues from Vietnam and Serbia on the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"From the coordination center of the Russian Defense Ministry, established on the basis of the Kirov Military Medical academy, two telemedicine sessions were conducted by Russian military experts with their colleagues from Vietnam and Serbia on the fight against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," the ministry said.

"The teleconference with Vietnam was held for the first time," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,471,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 169,000 people have died from the disease.