Russian Military Medics Provide Assistance To 255 Syrians Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russian Military Medics Provide Assistance to 255 Syrians Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian special forces' doctors provided medical assistance to 255 Syrians in the past 24 hours in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Monday.

"In the town of Kobane in Aleppo province and in the town of Qamishli in Hasakah province, medical specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry provided medical assistance to 255 Syrian citizens," he said.

Borenkov also added that Russian military police continued to patrol several routes in Aleppo and Hasakah provinces, while the Russian air force monitored the situation from the sky.

The regular patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

