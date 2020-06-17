Russian Military Monitor Actions of US Navy Destroyer Upon Entry Into Black Sea - NDCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A US Navy destroyer entered the Black Sea, the forces of Russia's Southern Military District monitor the actions of the ship, Russia's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On June 17, 2020, the USS Porter destroyer (of the Arleigh Burke class) of the US Navy entered the Black Sea," the statement says.

In order to promptly respond to possible emergency situations in the Black Sea, a set of measures is being taken by forces and means of the Russian Southern Military District to monitor the actions of the ship, it added.