Russian military moves at Ukraine border 'rather worrying': EU

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The European Union said Friday that it was alarmed by Russian military activities close to Ukraine's border, after Washington demanded an explanation from Moscow.

"We continue to watch the situation and the information we gathered so far is rather worrying," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told journalists.