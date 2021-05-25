Russian Military Needs to Maintain Combat Readiness Due to Threats at Borders - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A complex global situation and potential risks near Russian borders require the country's military to maintain combat readiness, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The difficult international situation, potential risks and threats to Russia's military security, including in the immediate vicinity of our borders, require constant and high combat readiness from the Russian Armed Forces," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises.