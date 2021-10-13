Russian Military Not Deployed in Libya - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Russian troops are not stationed in Libya and Moscow does not support any of the conflict sides in the North African country, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday when commenting on reports about the presence of the private paramilitary organization Wagner in Libya.

Earlier in October, the Fact-Finding Mission in Libya said that Wagner members were involved in fighting in Libya and committed war crimes.

"We have already said it and once again we confirm that there are no Russian servicemen in Libya. It is regrettable that the authors of the report knowingly or not followed the lead of those forces that are trying to create a false impression that Moscow participated in the intra-Libyan armed confrontation, openly taking the side of one of the parties to the conflict, and thus discredit Russian policy in the Libyan direction," Zakharova said, as quoted by the ministry.