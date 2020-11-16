Russian Military Official Says Karabakh Population Positive About Russian Peacekeepers

The people of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh view Russia's peacekeepers positively and expect them to be of significant assistance, Col. Alexei Polyukhovich, the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in the region, said Monday

According to the colonel, the Karabakh capital of Stepanakert sees normal life gradually returning.

"The locals have met our peacekeeping force very positively. They hope that our arrival will bring back peaceful life," Polyukhovich said.

He also noted that a transport link between the disputed territory and Armenia via the Lachin corridor had been organized, saying that civilian vehicles drove there solely when escorted by peacekeepers.

Last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement on ceasefire on Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Puti, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Per the agreement, Baku retains control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, while Russia deploys its peacekeepers along the line of contact and in the Lachin Corridor.