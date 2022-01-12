UrduPoint.com

Russian Military On NATO Dialogue: Limitation Of Military Activities In Europe Key Issue

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

The key issue in relations between Russia and NATO is limiting military activity in Europe, ruling out the buildup of "forward-based contingents," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"The key issues, on the solution of which we consider it necessary to concentrate, are ...

limiting military activity in Europe, ruling the buildup of so-called forward-based contingents," the statement says.

In addition, among the key issues that need to be worked out are guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine and other countries. Commitments not to deploy new US medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe is also a key issue, "since the deployment of such weapons can radically worsen security conditions on the continent."

