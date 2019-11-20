UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Opens Several Humanitarian Aid Centers In Northern Syria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:28 PM

Russian Military Opens Several Humanitarian Aid Centers in Northern Syria

Employees of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation have announced the opening of several humanitarian aid distribution centers in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria

RAQQA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Employees of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation have announced the opening of several humanitarian aid distribution centers in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria.

The aid centers have begun operating in cities and small settlements that have been virtually cut off from central parts of the Aleppo province. Helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces patrolled the area before opening the centers to avoid provocations.

Residents say that the area had long been a stronghold for militants who, when they needed a place to spend the night, used to enter houses and shoot at the owners, forcing them to flee.

As the people returned to their homes, they would find that everything had been taken.

Each humanitarian aid center is open for over five hours a day, distributing food sets that contain flour, rice, condensed milk and tea.

According to Kobane's administration, almost 70 percent of the city attended the opening of one of the centers. The distribution of humanitarian aid in these areas is planned to executed regularly.

As one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country, Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria.

