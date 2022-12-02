Russian Military Operation in Ukraine to Be Added to History Textbooks - Minister

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) A new chapter will be devoted to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in school history textbooks, Russian Minister of education Sergei Kravtsov said on Friday.

"New history syllabuses include these sections. These new unified syllabuses have been already signed," Kravtsov stated.

On Tuesday, the scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society, Mikhail Myagkov, said that the Russian Military Historical Society planned to add a section devoted to the reasons for the special military operation to history textbooks in schools. This plan also implies creating a textbook about Russian heroes and the feats of the participants in the special military operation.