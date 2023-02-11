Russian Military Organizing Work of 50 Rescuers From UAE in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Russian Armed Forces continue to provide humanitarian assistance in Syria following the devastating earthquakes and are preparing to organize the work of 50 rescuers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian Defense Ministry informs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Russian Armed Forces continue to provide humanitarian assistance in Syria following the devastating earthquakes and are preparing to organize the work of 50 rescuers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"Currently, as part of the ongoing humanitarian operation, Russian military personnel are conducting a reconnaissance of the area to organize the work of 50 rescuers from the United Arab Emirates, who have already arrived in Syria," the ministry said in a Friday statement.

The ministry specified that ten UAE planes had delivered 400 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to Syria, including food, medicine, warm clothing and beds.

The Syrian Health Ministry said on Friday that the earthquake death toll in the country stood at 1,387, while the number of injured had surpassed 2,300.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian government issued an order to send humanitarian aid to all the regions ravaged by the earthquakes, including the territories that Damascus does not control. According to Syrian Local Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf, nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the disaster.

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that Western unilateral sanctions against Syria were seriously complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, and foreign specialized organizations were evading assistance to its population.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.