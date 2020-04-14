UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Personnel Sanitize Another Seven Medical Facilities In Serbia - Ministry

Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian military personnel of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units of the Russian Armed Forces have sanitized a further seven medical facilities in Serbia, including the Torlak Institute, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russian specialists from the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection units disinfected seven medical institutions in Serbia, including the Torlak Institute of Virology, and clinics in the cities of Nis and Krusevac," the ministry said.

Military medics are also examining the current epidemiological situation in Serbia, and three teams of physicians and nurses are currently working to treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the cities of Cuprija and Krusevac, the ministry noted.

"In total, Russian deployed personnel have disinfected 26 facilities in five cities (Belgrade, Nis, Valjevo, Backa Topola, and Krusevac)," the ministry added.

As of Monday, the Serbian government has confirmed a total of 4,054 cases of COVID-19, after 424 new positive tests were reported in the previous 24 hours. A total of 85 people have died after contracting the disease.

A state of emergency was declared in Serbia on March 15.

