Russian Military Planes With CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Leave Almaty - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Russian Il-76 and An-124 military planes with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission left on Saturday the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Russian peacekeepers of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan have loaded military vehicles on board of the Il-76 and An-124 military transport planes," the ministry said in a statement.