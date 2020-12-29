Russian Military Police Arrive in Ayn Issa in Northern Syria

AYN ISSA (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Russian military police company arrived at a joint Russian-Syrian observation post in the town of Ayn Issa in northern Syria.

Earlier, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the situation was unstable in the Ayn Issa area, and additional units of the Russian military police had been sent to stabilize it. Later, he announced the termination [until the situation was resolved] of the military police escorting civilian transport on the section of the M4 highway between Tell Tamer and Ayn Issa.

"The task of my platoon is to prevent the militants from breaking through towards the town of Ayn Issa, as well as to monitor the M4 highway. With the arrival of the Russian military, it became much easier for us, the situation has finally returned to normal," the commander of a Syrian army platoon at the observation post told reporters.