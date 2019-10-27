UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Arrive In Syria's Kobane For Joint Patrol With Turkey - Officer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Russian Military Police Arrive in Syria's Kobane for Joint Patrol With Turkey - Officer

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Russian military police have arrived in the Syrian city of Kobane to start the joint patrol with the Turkish military in northeast Syria as per the Russia-Turkey memorandum signed earlier this week, military police officer Mikhail Yelsukov told journalists on Sunday.

"A company of Russian military police has arrived here for the implementation of the memorandum and, accordingly, the coordinated patrol with the Turkish military, as well as for controlling the posts and ensuring quiet and peace in the area," Yelsukov said.

According to the officer, the Russian and Turkish military will follow a certain trajectory to mark their joint presence.

He added that the Kurdish forces "were leaving their posts to give space to the Syrian troops at the forefront of defense.

"

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring. The Turkish offensive aims to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol an up to 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Company October Border Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

1 hour ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

3 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

3 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.