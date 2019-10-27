KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Russian military police have arrived in the Syrian city of Kobane to start the joint patrol with the Turkish military in northeast Syria as per the Russia-Turkey memorandum signed earlier this week, military police officer Mikhail Yelsukov told journalists on Sunday.

"A company of Russian military police has arrived here for the implementation of the memorandum and, accordingly, the coordinated patrol with the Turkish military, as well as for controlling the posts and ensuring quiet and peace in the area," Yelsukov said.

According to the officer, the Russian and Turkish military will follow a certain trajectory to mark their joint presence.

He added that the Kurdish forces "were leaving their posts to give space to the Syrian troops at the forefront of defense.

"

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring. The Turkish offensive aims to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol an up to 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.