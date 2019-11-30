Russian Military Police Begin 12th Joint Patrol With Turkish Troops in Syria - Ministry

(@imziishan)

The Russian military police have begun the 12th joint patrol with the Turkish armed forces in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

The patrol includes eight military vehicles, such as Russian Tigr and Turkish Kirpi infantry mobility vehicles and the Russian BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, as well as about 50 servicemen from both countries.

"The 12th joint patrol by the Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces was launched in a border region, located a few dozen kilometers to the north of Qamishli settlement.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' helicopters are conducting air patrol of the region," the ministry said in a statement.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. The Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.