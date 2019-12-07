UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Begin 14th Joint Patrol With Turkish Troops In Syria - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:05 PM

The 14th joint Russia-Turkey patrol has been launched in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The 14th joint Russia-Turkey patrol has been launched in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The column departed from the customs point in the Deirun Aga settlement and will move to the east along the Syria-Turkey border, inspecting the situation in Syrian settlements.

"Starting 10:00 [08:00 GMT], on December 7, the 14th joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces has commenced operations in the border area located several dozens of kilometers to the east of the settlement of Qamishli," the ministry said in a statement.

The patrol includes eight military vehicles, such as Russian Tigr and Turkish Kirpi infantry mobility vehicles and the Russian BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, as well as about 50 servicemen from both countries. A Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aircraft will monitor situation on the column's route.

Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a memorandum that set conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia from northern Syria and envisioned joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Since then, the patrols are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.

