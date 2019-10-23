UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Begin Patrolling Northeast Of Syria's Manbij - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:14 AM

Russian Military Police Begin Patrolling Northeast of Syria's Manbij - Spokesman

The Russian military police deployed in the Syrian province of Aleppo began patrolling northeast of the town of Manbij, a representative of the police told reporters

MANBIJ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian military police deployed in the Syrian province of Aleppo began patrolling northeast of the town of Manbij, a representative of the police told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed Tuesday that the Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey.

"The patrol route lies along the frontline positions of the Syrian Armed Forces several kilometers from the village of Qeirata on the Sajur river, not far from where it flows into the Euphrates," the officer said.

According to him, this area was patrolled by US troops � that withdrew toward the Iraqi border when Turkey's operation in northeast Syria began � 10 days ago.

The Sajur acts as a contact line between the Syrian Armed Forces and anti-government armed groups that back Ankara in its Syria operation.

The officer added that there were patrols southeast of Qeirata as well, near Qara Qozak, which is located on the left bank of the Euphrates, next to the bridge and the road that goes in the direction of Iraq's Mosul.

Most passengers and goods are transported via the bridge, the nearest similar crossing is more than 60 miles southeast, in Raqqa, the officer said.

