Russian Military Police Conduct 210-km Patrol on New Route Along Syria-Turkish Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A convoy of Russian military police on Friday carried out patrol of the Syrian-Turkish border on a new route with total length of 210 kilometers (about 130 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 25, a convoy of Russian military police conducted patrol on a new route along the Syrian-Turkish border," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the length of the patrol route from the city of Qamishli to the settlement of Matala and back exceeded 210 kilometers.

Starting October 23, 2019, Russian military police units began to patrol areas on the Syrian-Turkish border in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Turkey, signed in Sochi on October 22.

They carry out tasks of ensuring the safety of the population and maintaining law and order, patrolling the designated areas, as well as assisting in the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish self-defense units and their armaments to the distance of 30 kilometers [18.6 miles] from the Syrian-Turkish border.