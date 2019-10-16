UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Conduct First Patrolling Of Syria's Manbij - Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:44 AM

Russian Military Police Conduct First Patrolling of Syria's Manbij - Officer

Russian military police officers have conducted their first patrolling of Syria's northeastern city of Manbij, driving infantry mobility vehicles Tigr, Russian Military Police officer Safar Safarov said on Wednesday, just one day after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Syrian army had taken full control of the city and the Russian military was patrolling Manbij borders along the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian military police officers have conducted their first patrolling of Syria's northeastern city of Manbij, driving infantry mobility vehicles Tigr, Russian Military Police officer Safar Safarov said on Wednesday, just one day after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Syrian army had taken full control of the city and the Russian military was patrolling Manbij borders along the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said on Tuesday that the US military had left its bases in Dadat and Umm-Mial, located to the northwest of Manbij.

"Our patrol was driving the streets of this city for the first time ever. Military activities cease immediately at the sight of the Russian flag, as neither Turks nor Kurds want to affect us. So, fighting stops thanks to our efforts. Just one week ago we could not travel to Manbij openly and demonstrate our flag there, as US servicemen, present at two military bases, opposed us all the time, intercepting us on the road due to different understanding of areas of responsibility," Safarov told reporters.

The patrolling lasted for over three hours, Safarov added.

"We will continue controlling our area of responsibility. Our main task is to ensure safety of the locals if any side starts a shelling. This is not our first task here, as we have been working here for over six months, and we have never experienced any problems with anyone," Safarov added.

Manbij, which used to be a stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), was liberated by US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units in 2016.

Ankara has long pledged to launch an offensive against Kurdish militias, which it labels as terrorist, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Manbij, if the United States does not remove the Kurdish militia from there. On October 9, Turkey started the Operation Peace Spring, aimed at freeing a stretch of the border area from Kurdish fighters.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Police Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Road Bank Manbij United States October Border 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Trump doesn’t believe in wars: PM Khan

14 minutes ago

Road accident claims seven lives, leaves nine inju ..

5 minutes ago

Japan allocates millions in aid for typhoon-hit re ..

17 minutes ago

Rivalry, what rivalry? McIlroy has no majors since ..

17 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear sentencing case for 'Washing ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking US rallies 16 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.