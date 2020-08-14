Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in 3 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Russian military police continue patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place ... In the province of Al Hasakah ... Russian military police units conducted patrols in Raqqa and Al Hasakah provinces ... Russian military police units continued patrolling in the Manbij district of the Aleppo province," Shcherbitsky said.

The head of the reconciliation center added that no shelling by illegal armed units had been registered in he past 24 hours.