UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols In 3 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in 3 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Russian military police continue patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place ... In the province of Al Hasakah ... Russian military police units conducted patrols in Raqqa and Al Hasakah provinces ... Russian military police units continued patrolling in the Manbij district of the Aleppo province," Shcherbitsky said.

The head of the reconciliation center added that no shelling by illegal armed units had been registered in he past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Manbij Al Hasakah Aleppo Border

Recent Stories

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

12 minutes ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables agree to partner in eigh ..

1 hour ago

Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Is ..

1 hour ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel a welcome st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.