Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols In Four Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:50 AM

Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in Four Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian military police continue to patrol the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Patrolling by the Russian military police... in the province of Aleppo...

in the province of Raqqa... in the province of Hasakah... in the province of Deir ez-Zor was continued," Zhuravlev said.

"Over the past day, shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has not been registered. A special continuous communication channel continues to operate for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side," he said.

