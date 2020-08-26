Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in Three Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian military police conducted patrols of the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The Russian military police continued patrolling in the Manbij district of the Aleppo province... along two routes... Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa and Al Hasakah," Shcherbitsky said.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered.