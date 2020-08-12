Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in Three Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian military police conducted patrols of the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Russian military police units have conducted patrols in the provinces of Al Hasakah and Raqqa... The units continued patrolling in the Manbij district of the Aleppo province," Shcherbitsky said.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered," he said.