Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols in Two Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Russian military police conducted regular patrols in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Russian military police units continued patrolling... in the province of Aleppo... and in the province of Hasakah," Zhuravlev said.

He said there had been no shelling by Turkish-controlled militants in Idlib over the past 24 hours.