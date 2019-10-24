UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Conduct Patrols On New Route Along Syria-Turkish Border

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:29 PM

Units of Russian military police on Thursday carried out patrols on a new route along the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Units of Russian military police on Thursday carried out patrols on a new route along the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The length of the patrol route from the city of Qamishli in northern Syria to the settlement of Amuda was more than 60 kilometers [about 38 miles]," the ministry said in a statement.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on Tuesday in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.

6 miles) from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone.

The document stipulates that units of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service are be deployed on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weaponry from the border.

In addition, the Russian and Turkish military are to carry out joint patrols to a depth of 10 kilometers from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone, except for the city of Qamishli.

