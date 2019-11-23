UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance For New Patrol Routes In North Syria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for New Patrol Routes in North Syria

The Russian military police have been conducting reconnaissance to work out new patrol routes in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian military police have been conducting reconnaissance to work out new patrol routes in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The reconnaissance group includes three Tigr infantry mobility vehicles. Since it is important to elaborate Primary and secondary patrol routes for security purposes, the officers have to leave their vehicles for pinpointing potentially dangerous spots and figuring out the best places to deploy a patrol column.

"The personnel of the military police explores the terrain, the mindset of locals, roads.

It will be impossible to plot a route without reconnaissance," Vadim Ryzhenkov, a Russian military police officer, told journalists.

The new route is relatively short, 31 miles, covering about a dozen settlements.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles October Border From Best

Recent Stories

Ten Killed, 25 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria' ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Sing ..

11 minutes ago

Australia near to win after big centuries of Labus ..

22 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Fail to Settle Kerch Strait Row in ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Environment Minister Says Received No Info ..

13 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.