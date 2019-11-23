Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for New Patrol Routes in North Syria

The Russian military police have been conducting reconnaissance to work out new patrol routes in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian military police have been conducting reconnaissance to work out new patrol routes in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The reconnaissance group includes three Tigr infantry mobility vehicles. Since it is important to elaborate Primary and secondary patrol routes for security purposes, the officers have to leave their vehicles for pinpointing potentially dangerous spots and figuring out the best places to deploy a patrol column.

"The personnel of the military police explores the terrain, the mindset of locals, roads.

It will be impossible to plot a route without reconnaissance," Vadim Ryzhenkov, a Russian military police officer, told journalists.

The new route is relatively short, 31 miles, covering about a dozen settlements.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.