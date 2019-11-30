UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance For Another Route In North Syria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for Another Route in North Syria

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian military police have conducted reconnaissance along a new patrol route near the city of Kobane in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Last week, a Russian military official told Sputnik that the military police were conducting reconnaissance missions in Syria's north to scout new patrol routes.

The new route covered 120 kilometers (75 miles) and lasted four hours.

Due to the fact that the route is new, the military police place special attention on safety.

First the terrain scouts pass through, then sapers and then machine-gunners pass through in the Tigr infantry mobility vehicle.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vehicle October Border From

Recent Stories

No place for favoritism in govt: Asad Shamim

55 minutes ago

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

8 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

9 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

9 hours ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.