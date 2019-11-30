Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for Another Route in North Syria

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian military police have conducted reconnaissance along a new patrol route near the city of Kobane in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Last week, a Russian military official told Sputnik that the military police were conducting reconnaissance missions in Syria's north to scout new patrol routes.

The new route covered 120 kilometers (75 miles) and lasted four hours.

Due to the fact that the route is new, the military police place special attention on safety.

First the terrain scouts pass through, then sapers and then machine-gunners pass through in the Tigr infantry mobility vehicle.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.