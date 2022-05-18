Russian Military Police Conducted Patrols in Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russian military police units conducted patrols in Syria in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa... and Hasakah," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Also, Russian servicemen conducted patrols in the province of Deir ez-Zor," he said.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov added that over the past day, the Russian Reconciliation Center did not record violations of the ceasefire regime.