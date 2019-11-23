Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Al-Hasakah, Raqqa Provinces
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Al-Hasakah, Aleppo and Raqqa, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Friday.
"The Russian military police units continue patrolling ...
the al-Hasakah province, ... the Raqqa province, ... the Aleppo province," Borenkov said during a briefing.
The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters to move in refugees.