MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian military police units continue patrolling routes ... in the Raqqa province, ... in the Aleppo province," Borenkov said during a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

Borenkov also called on the US Armed Forces to apply the necessary pressure to armed groups operating in the area of the At Tanf military base to facilitate evacuation of refugees from the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria.

The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters, considered by Turkey as terrorists, to move in refugees.