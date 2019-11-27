UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian military police units continue patrolling routes ... in the Raqqa province, ... in the Aleppo province," Borenkov said during a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

Borenkov also called on the US Armed Forces to apply the necessary pressure to armed groups operating in the area of the At Tanf military base to facilitate evacuation of refugees from the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria.

The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters, considered by Turkey as terrorists, to move in refugees.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Aleppo Ankara Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

3 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

2 hours ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

2 hours ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

2 hours ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.