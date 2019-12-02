UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Continue Patrolling Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa along the border with Turkey as part of the Russia-Turkey deal over the buffer zone in northern Syria, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Sunday.

"The Russian military police units continue patrolling routes ... in the Raqqa province, ... in the Aleppo province," Borenkov said at a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.

