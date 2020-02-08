Russian Military Police Continue to Patrol Syrian-Turkish Border - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian military police continued on Friday to patrol the Syrian side of the border with Turkey in the northwest, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center said.

"Russian military police units continued the patrols," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov told reporters at a daily briefing.

Borenkov added that Russian combat aircraft flew patrol missions from the airport of Qamishli in Syria's northeast. No incidents took place during the patrols.

Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum in Sochi last October following talks between their presidents. It stipulated conditions for a peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.