UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Continue To Patrol Syrian-Turkish Border - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Military Police Continue to Patrol Syrian-Turkish Border - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian military police continued on Friday to patrol the Syrian side of the border with Turkey in the northwest, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center said.

"Russian military police units continued the patrols," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov told reporters at a daily briefing.

Borenkov added that Russian combat aircraft flew patrol missions from the airport of Qamishli in Syria's northeast. No incidents took place during the patrols.

Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum in Sochi last October following talks between their presidents. It stipulated conditions for a peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Sochi Ankara October Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

2 hours ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

2 hours ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

2 hours ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.