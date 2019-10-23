UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Convoy Arrives In Syria's Kobane - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A convoy of Russian military police arrived in the Syrian city of Kobane, located near the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"A convoy of Russian military police arrived in the Syrian locality of Kobane, located near the Syrian-Turkish border," the ministry said.

It said Russian military police officers had met with Kobane's administration to discuss organization of cooperation.

