Russian Military Police Convoy Arrives In Syria's Kobane - Defense Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A convoy of Russian military police arrived in the Syrian city of Kobane, located near the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
"A convoy of Russian military police arrived in the Syrian locality of Kobane, located near the Syrian-Turkish border," the ministry said.
It said Russian military police officers had met with Kobane's administration to discuss organization of cooperation.