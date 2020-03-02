UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Enter Syria's Saraqib To Ensure Security - Defense Ministry

Units of the Russian military police have been deployed to the city of Saraqib located in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where tensions have recently escalated to ensure security there, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Units of the Russian military police have been deployed to the city of Saraqib located in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where tensions have recently escalated to ensure security there, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Monday.

"Taking into consideration how important it is to ensure security and unhampered movement of vehicles and civilians on M4, M5 highways [connecting Latakia and Saraqib, and Damascus and Aleppo respectively], units of the Russian military police have been deployed to the city of Saraqib, starting 17:00, March 2, 2020," the reconciliation center said in a statement.

