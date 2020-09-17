UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Escort More Than 50,000 Syrian Civilians On M4 Highway

AYN ISSA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian military police stationed in Syria have escorted more than 50,000 civilians and 26,000 cars on the M4 highway since its opening to civilian transport on May 25, 2020, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We have been here for two and a half months, accompanying these convoys.

At this section of the route we did not have any major incidents. But there were suspicious cars, motorcycles," Sergey Krivoshey, deputy battalion commander for military and political work, told reporters.

When spotting suspicious vehicles, the police report this to the command and take security measures - they put up additional checkpoints and security on that section of the route.

