Russian Military Police Expand Patrol Zone In North Syria To Cover Former US Base Sirrin

The Russian military police have expanded their patrol zone in northern Syria to include abandoned US air base Sirrin as one of its control points, Safar Safarov, an officer in the military police, told reporters

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian military police have expanded their patrol zone in northern Syria to include abandoned US air base Sirrin as one of its control points, Safar Safarov, an officer in the military police, told reporters.

"Since the US pullout, the entire territory of Manbij canton and the surrounding area have come under our responsibility. Particular attention is paid to the front line ...

We also have the task of escorting all the convoys that come through Manbij at any time," Safarov said.

The Sirrin air base, which was abandoned by the United States, has become one of the control points, he noted.

"The United States has left the place quite recently. They even left a working generator, furniture, and office equipment," Safarov said.

According to the commandant of the Metras airfield, engineering works and the arrangement of the territory for personnel are underway.

