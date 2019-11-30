Russian Military Police Finish 12th Joint Patrol With Turkish Troops in Syria - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Russian military police have completed the 12th joint patrol with the Turkish armed forces in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

The patrol, launched from the entry point of the Deirun Aga settlement, covered an over 31 mile-long route in two hours and returned to the starting point.

"Another joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces has inspected the situation in northeastern Syria, having finished a joint patrol of the Syria-Turkey border's eastern part.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' helicopters are conducting an air patrol of the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a memorandum that set conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia from northern Syria, and envisioned joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Since then, the patrols are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.