QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Military Police units ensured safety during maintenance works at the Alouk water station in the Syrian city of Hasakah, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Syrian maintenance crews on Saturday repaired the damage previously caused by militants.

"The power lines at the water [station] were repaired and water was pumped out of the wells in the direction of Hasakah," the local electricity department director told reporters.

Alouk water station is the only source of fresh water for people in Hasakah city, the administrative center of the eponymous province.

The Russian Military Police continue patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border in the Hasakah province under the Russian-Turkish memorandum signed on October 22, which stipulated conditions for peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey, as well as a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria.