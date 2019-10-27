Russian Military Police in Syria Receive Dozens of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry delivered dozens of Tigr and Typhoon-U armored vehicles to the military police at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, the ministry's press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 300 Russia's military police arrived in Syria to help withdraw the Kurdish fighters from the border with Turkey.

"Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 [strategic airlifter] delivered dozens of armored vehicles at the air base of Khmeimim in Syria, where Russian military police will perform special tasks at the Syrian-Turkish border. Tigr and Typhoon-U armored vehicles were delivered to Syria from military airfields of the Rostov region and the Krasnodar Territory," the statement said.

The ministry added that armored cars were designed to transport military personnel and install weapons systems, equipped with an onboard information management system, as well as air conditioning.

The military police have already begun to assist in ensuring the safety of the population, according to the press service.

Starting October 23, 2019, Russian military police units began to patrol areas on the Syrian-Turkish border in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Turkey, signed in Sochi on October 22.

They carry out tasks of ensuring the safety of the population and maintaining law and order, patrolling the designated areas, as well as assisting in the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish self-defense units and their armaments to the distance of 30 kilometers [18.6 miles] from the Syrian-Turkish border.