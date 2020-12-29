Russian Military Police in Syria Suspends Escort on M4 Highway Section Due to Escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian military police in Syria suspended escort of civilian vehicles on the M4 highway's Tell Tamer ” Ayn Issa section due to escalation of the situation in the area, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"In connection with the escalation of the situation, the Russian military police stopped escorting civilian vehicles on the M4 Tell Tamer ” Ayn Issa section. It will be resumed as the situation is improved," Sytnik said.

He added that units of the Russian military police were performing tasks at observation posts together with the Syrian military aimed at stabilizing the situation in the area of the city of Ayn Issa, Raqqa Province.