UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police In Syria Suspends Escort On M4 Highway Section Due To Escalation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russian Military Police in Syria Suspends Escort on M4 Highway Section Due to Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian military police in Syria suspended escort of civilian vehicles on the M4 highway's Tell Tamer ” Ayn Issa section due to escalation of the situation in the area, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"In connection with the escalation of the situation, the Russian military police stopped escorting civilian vehicles on the M4 Tell Tamer ” Ayn Issa section. It will be resumed as the situation is improved," Sytnik said.

He added that units of the Russian military police were performing tasks at observation posts together with the Syrian military aimed at stabilizing the situation in the area of the city of Ayn Issa, Raqqa Province.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

49 minutes ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

50 minutes ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

40 minutes ago

Republicans Sue Pence to Ensure He Can Determine E ..

40 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on Prime Ministe ..

40 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Libya Holds 2nd Political Dialogue Fo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.