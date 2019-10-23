A column of the Russian military police has crossed Euphrates' eastern bank and is moving toward Syria's city of Kobane (officially known as Ayn al-Arab), located at the border with Turkey, as part of agreements reached by the leaders of Russia and Turkey for resolving the crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MANBIJ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A column of the Russian military police has crossed Euphrates' eastern bank and is moving toward Syria's city of Kobane (officially known as Ayn al-Arab), located at the border with Turkey, as part of agreements reached by the leaders of Russia and Turkey for resolving the crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

School kids in Euphrates area met the police column crying out "God bless the army."

The Russian military police are expected to start patrolling Kobane later on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from a 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday.