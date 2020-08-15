UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol 2 Syrian Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Russian military police patrolled the Syrian border with Turkey in Aleppo and Al Hasakah on Friday, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said.

"Russian military police units conducted patrols in Al Hasakah province on the stretch from Deyrun-Aga to Qamishli and from Mamdouh to Qamishli.

.. and near Manbij in Aleppo province, from Ajami to Avsharia and to Karakozak," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian army's warplanes flew patrol missions in Al Hasakah province. No shelling by illegal militant groups were reported, the military official said at a daily new briefing.

