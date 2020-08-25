UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol 4 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian military police continued their patrolling activities along several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily bulletin on Monday.

"Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor," the document read, adding that patrols in the province of Aleppo were continued.

The reconciliation center's head also said that another joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place along an agreed route in the province of Al Hasakah.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has shelled a civilian settlement in the province of Idlib, the military added.

