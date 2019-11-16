UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Russian military police continued on Friday to patrol communities in the northern Syrian provinces, said Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria.

He cited four routes between towns in the Aleppo province and one route in the northeasternmost Hasakah region. Amy aviation patrolled the route between the Kuweires and Metras airfields.

The patrols are part of last month's pact between Russia and Turkey that designated areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters to move in refugees.

