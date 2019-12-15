UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russian military police continued on Saturday to patrol Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes Qamishli -Tel Abu Ras Ain, Ain Issa - Mabruk, Qamishli - Mabruk in Hasakah province, Ajami - Karakozak and Ajami - Bozgekli in Aleppo province," he said.

Patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on a buffer zone in northern Syria that was agreed in October following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

