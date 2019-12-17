(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian military police continue patrolling Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Monday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes Ain Issa-Abu Susa, Qamishli - Mabruk in Hasakah province, Kobani - Marvah, Ajami - Bozgekli, Ajami-Kersan, Deir el Jamal-Kashtaar in Aleppo province," Borenkov said at a briefing.

Russian combat aircraft also continued patrols along several routes in the area.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.