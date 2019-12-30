UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 60 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian military police continue patrolling the Syria-Turkey border in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes ...in the Aleppo province, ...

in the Hasakah province," Borenkov said.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed in October. The agreement includes a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Aleppo Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Damm ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinet’s adoption ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

7 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

7 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.