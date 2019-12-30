(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian military police continue patrolling the Syria-Turkey border in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes ...in the Aleppo province, ...

in the Hasakah province," Borenkov said.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed in October. The agreement includes a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops.