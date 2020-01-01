UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Russian military police continue patrolling the Syria-Turkey border in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes ...in the Aleppo province, ... in the Hasakah province," Borenkov said at a briefing.

Russian combat aircraft also continued patrols along several routes in the area.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

