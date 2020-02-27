UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Patrol Syria's Aleppo, Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian military police are continuing to patrol the Syria-Turkey border in the north Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqah and Hasakah, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said on Wednesday.

"All activities within the patrol on the indicated routes were held in compliance with approved plans, without any incidents," Zhuravlev said.

The rear admiral added that Russian combat aircraft also continued to patrol several routes in the area.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

In late October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a memorandum in Russia's Sochi that envisions a variety of patrol missions in the border area carried out by the Russian military, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops to ensure the implementation of the deal.

